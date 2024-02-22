Home / India News / PM Modi gives target to make Amul producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy firm

PM Modi gives target to make Amul producer GCMMF world's biggest dairy firm

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium here

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," he said | File image
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday gave the target of making GCMMF, which owns Amul brand, the number one dairy company in the world from its current eighth position.

The PM was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets its products under the brand 'Amul', at the Narendra Modi stadium here.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"While the global dairy sector is developing at 2 per cent per annum, India's dairy sector is developing at 6 per cent," Modi said.

"Today Amul (GCMMF) is the eight largest dairy company in the world, your target is to make it number one, the government will give all its support. This is Modi's guarantee," he said.

Addressing thousands of members of the co-operative dairy union who had come from all over the state, Modi said after India's independence many brands were created, but none of them is like 'Amul'.

PM Modi also said that the contribution of women is paramount in the development of the country's dairy cooperative movement.

"India's dairy sector has seen women-led development...women are the backbone of the dairy sector," he said.

Also Read

Fake Amul cheese, Sharam, going viral on social media, Amul responds

Mother Dairy launches buffalo milk in Delhi-NCR at Rs 70 per litre

Temple of billion hopes, dairy brand Amul shares Ram Mandir's doodle

Akshayakalpa Organic announces new, modern dairy facility near Chennai

Madhya Pradesh govt in talks with Amul for selling the surplus milk

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: HC quashes LOCs issued against Rhea

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Traffic advisory rules amid farmers' protest

CM Yogi forms panel to look into long-pending farmers' issues in Noida

ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

CBI raids locations linked with ex-J&K Guv Malik in Kiru hydel project case

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiAmulDairy companies

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story