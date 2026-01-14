Home / India News / PM Modi greets nation on Makar Sankranti, Magh Bihu, and Uttarayan

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival

Narendra Modi
Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu which is celebrated in Assam and parts of the Northeastern region
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 1:35 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted the nation on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, a harvest festival celebrated in different parts of the country as per local traditions and customs.

Makar Sankranti marks the transition of the Sun in the zodiac sign of Capricorn (Makar), celebrated as a mid-winter harvest festival.

"This sacred occasion of Sankranti is celebrated in various parts of the country according to local customs and traditions. I pray to Lord Surya for everyone's happiness, prosperity, and excellent health," Modi said in a post on X.

"Heartfelt greetings on the auspicious occasion of Uttarayan! May this sacred festival of Makar Sankranti fill your life with happiness, and may everyone be blessed with good health and well-being," he said in a separate post on X.

"May this joyful celebration also strengthen bonds of togetherness and usher in prosperity and positivity for all," the prime minister said.

Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of Magh Bihu which is celebrated in Assam and parts of the Northeastern region.

"Magh Bihu celebrates the joy of harvest, abundance and togetherness. May this festival bring prosperity, good health and happiness to every home," Modi said.

"May the spirit of gratitude and harmony continue to guide us towards a brighter and more prosperous future," the prime minister said.

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 1:33 PM IST

