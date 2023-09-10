Home / India News / PM Modi greets people at International Media Centre in Bharat Mandapam

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2023 | 8:05 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday evening visited the International Media Centre at the Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the G20 Summit.

After holding a series of bilateral meetings with world leaders following the conclusion of the summit, Modi came to the media centre and greeted those present there.

He waved at journalists, both from India and abroad, as camerapersons vied to click him.

Amid cheers, Modi walked in the cavernous hall on the ground floor of the International Media Centre (IMC) which was all decked up.

G20 logos were splashed across huge decorative panels put up in the hall on the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' -- 'One Earth. One Family. One Future'.

First Published: Sep 10 2023 | 8:05 PM IST

