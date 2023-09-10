G20 Summit: 'Green' shoots seen in climate declaration, not much on fossils

The Delhi Declaration, which garnered consensus from the Group of Twenty (G20), included inclusive growth, sustainable development goals, and green development for a sustainable future as some of the pivotal discussion points.

While the Declaration makes laudable mentions of renewable energy and energy efficiency targets, as well as energy transition goals, India’s Declaration doesn’t move much beyond the Bali outcome regarding the phase-out of fossil fuels.

In a after-G20 briefing, French President Emmanuel Macron referred to the climate outcome, stating, “We must all phase out coal very rapidly and much more quickly than today,” addressing the French media at the G20.

The green growth promise

The Declaration notably highlights the trebling of global renewable energy capacity and doubling the rate of energy efficiency.

Renewable energy deployment in the Declaration aligns with similar ambitions for other zero- and low-emission technologies, including abatement and removal technologies, tailored to the national circumstances of member nations.

Critical minerals and green fuels receive honorary mentions in the Declaration. India has advocated for building its own critical mineral procurement and green fuel export supply chain.

Regarding climate financing, while the Declaration called for a second replenishment process of the Green Climate Fund (GCF) for its upcoming 2024–2027 programming period, it was the UK that stole the headlines.

The UK government announced a $2 billion contribution to the GCF, marking the largest single funding commitment the UK has made to combat climate change, according to a public statement.

Self-goal on coal?

The most significant oversight pointed out by several experts is the omission of fossil fuel abatement, despite being mentioned in the Outcome Statement of the Energy Transition Working Group.

Under the heading ‘Implementing Clean, Sustainable, Just, Affordable, and Inclusive Energy Transitions’, the Declaration document states: “Recognise the importance of accelerating the development, deployment, and dissemination of technologies and the adoption of policies to transition towards low-emission energy systems. This includes rapidly scaling up the deployment of clean power generation, including renewable energy, as well as energy efficiency measures. It also involves accelerating efforts towards the phasedown of unabated coal power, in line with national circumstances, and recognising the need for support towards just transitions.”

This paragraph on the phasedown of coal remains unchanged from Bali. India has strongly advocated for including hydrocarbons, i.e., oil and gas, in the G20’s carbon emissions phasedown plan.

India made a similar request at the last COP27 as well. However, the host nation conceded to the requests of major hydrocarbon-producing nations, especially Saudi Arabia, to limit the phasedown to coal.

“While the G20’s commitment to renewable energy targets is commendable, it sidesteps the root cause — our global dependency on fossil fuels. As the climate crisis looms like a dark cloud over humanity, the world cries out for a just transition away from fossil fuels. Rich nations within this group of leading economies have not only failed to curb their own emissions but have also fallen short in financially aiding developing countries with their green initiatives,” said Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network-International.

The phasedown of coal will also pressure India to accelerate its coal shutdown; however, India has not declared such a plan. The country’s just transition plan currently focuses solely on efficient coal mining practices and mine closures.