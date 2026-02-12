PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's Budget speech, calls it 'comprehensive'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday lauded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's reply in Lok Sabha to the discussion on the Union Budget, saying she gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's budget will contribute to the nation's economic transformation.

Sitharaman, in her speech, said the government has envisaged a total expenditure of ₹53.47 trillion for the next financial year, up 7.7 per cent from the current fiscal ending March 31.

In a post on X, Modi said, "In her speech in the Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman Ji gave a comprehensive picture of how this year's Budget will contribute to our nation's economic transformation. She emphasised Reform Express, the support to MSMEs, skilling, push to next-gen infrastructure, efforts to boost healthcare, education and more." The finance minister said the effective capital expenditure rises to ₹17.1 trillion, which is 4.4 per cent of the GDP.