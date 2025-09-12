PM Modi to launch ₹71,850 crore infra, energy projects in five states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal and Bihar between September 13 and 15 to inaugurate infrastructure and energy projects worth over Rs 71,850 crore.

In Aizawl on Saturday, he will inaugurate projects worth Rs 9,000 crore, including the first rail connection between Mizoram’s capital and the rest of the network. This includes the Rs 8,070 crore Bairabi–Sairang rail line, which has 45 tunnels constructed under complex geological conditions, along with 55 major bridges and 88 minor bridges.

With direct connectivity established, Modi will flag off three new express trains — Sairang (Aizawl)-Delhi (Anand Vihar Terminal) Rajdhani Express, Sairang-Guwahati Express and Sairang-Kolkata Express. He will also lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects, including the Aizawl Bypass Road (Rs 500 crore), Thenzawl–Sialsuk Road and Khankawn–Rongura Road.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Chhimtuipui River Bridge on the Lawngtlai–Siaha Road, part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Framework aimed at boosting cross-border trade. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said the enhanced connectivity would improve access to hospitals, universities and markets. In Manipur, foundation stones for projects worth Rs 7,300 crore will be laid. These include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and an asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; five National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; and the Manipur Infotech Development project along with working women’s hostels at nine locations.

In Assam, projects include Darrang Medical College and Hospital, the Guwahati Ring Road Project — aimed at enhancing mobility, decongesting traffic, and improving connectivity in and around the state capital — and the Kuruwa–Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra River to strengthen connectivity and socio-economic growth. In poll-bound Bihar, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bikramshila–Katareah rail line worth Rs 2,170 crore. “It will provide a direct rail link across the Ganga, significantly benefitting people in the region,” the PMO said. He will also inaugurate the new rail line between Araria–Galgalia (Thakurganj), worth over Rs 4,410 crore.