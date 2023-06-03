Home / India News / PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations

Press Trust of India Balasore
PM Modi inspects Odisha train accident site, takes stock of situation

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2023 | 4:46 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the triple train accident site at Bahanaga in Odisha's Balasore district to take stock of relief and restoration operations.

He was accompanied by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and was briefed on the situation by both Vaishnaw as well as officers of the disaster management team which worked overnight to rescue people at the disaster site where at least 261 people have died and 900 more injured.

He also interacted with Odisha's Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Pramila Mallik as well as the local police chief.

Modi also inquired about the progress of restoration work launched at the mishap site to bring train services back to normal.

Before reaching the accident site at Bahanaga Bazar, the PM had chaired a high-level meeting in New Delhi on the train accident.

"PM Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to take stock of the situation in the wake of the train mishap in Odisha. Aspects relating to rescue, relief and medical attention to those affected were discussed in the review meeting," his office tweeted.

Also Read

Odisha declares one-day state mourning in wake of deadly triple train crash

Odisha Balasore train accident: Tamil Nadu declares one-day state mourning

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mourns loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

Odisha train tragedy: District hospitals witness huge flow of patients

PM Modi to visit Balasore triple train accident site, hospital in Odisha

Health Minister addresses global vaccine research collaborative discussion

Study finds young adulthood window best to treat schizophrenia, autism

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi mourns loss of lives in Odisha train tragedy

Train timings on Konkan Railway route to change from Jun 10 to Oct 31

Survivors of Odisha rail mishap arrive in Chennai on special train

Topics :Narendra ModiTrain Accident

First Published: Jun 03 2023 | 4:58 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story