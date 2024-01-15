PM Modi lauds IMD for exceptional service, advancing climate research

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its exceptional services to the nation, saying it has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and advancing climate research.

"Today we mark 150 years of the India Meteorological Department's exceptional service to our nation. From pioneering weather forecasting to advancing climate research, IMD has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and enhancing our understanding of the environment," the prime minister posted on X.

The IMD kickstarted its 150th anniversary celebrations on Monday with the launch of the 'Panchayat Mausam Seva' that aims to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village.

It also rolled out the National Framework for Climate Services to mainstream climate information in every sector and activity.

Launching the portals, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the IMD's impact transcended mere weather forecasts and has emerged as a safety net, protecting national interests and shielding citizens from the wrath of nature.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said India aims to detect and predict all small-scale severe weather events through the augmentation of its weather observation network and the procurement of more powerful computing systems.