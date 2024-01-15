Home / India News / PM Modi lauds IMD for exceptional service, advancing climate research

PM Modi lauds IMD for exceptional service, advancing climate research

The IMD kickstarted its 150th anniversary celebrations on Monday with the launch of the 'Panchayat Mausam Seva' that aims to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village

PM Modi (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2024 | 6:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday commended the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for its exceptional services to the nation, saying it has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and advancing climate research.

"Today we mark 150 years of the India Meteorological Department's exceptional service to our nation. From pioneering weather forecasting to advancing climate research, IMD has been instrumental in safeguarding lives and enhancing our understanding of the environment," the prime minister posted on X.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The IMD kickstarted its 150th anniversary celebrations on Monday with the launch of the 'Panchayat Mausam Seva' that aims to take weather forecasts to every farmer in every village.

It also rolled out the National Framework for Climate Services to mainstream climate information in every sector and activity.

Launching the portals, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said the IMD's impact transcended mere weather forecasts and has emerged as a safety net, protecting national interests and shielding citizens from the wrath of nature.

Union minister Kiren Rijiju said India aims to detect and predict all small-scale severe weather events through the augmentation of its weather observation network and the procurement of more powerful computing systems.

Also Read

IMD issues orange alert for Maharashtra, warns of rain with thunderstorms

Climate change made July hotter for 4 of 5 humans on Earth: Scientists

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 31): Heavy rainfall in many states till Sept 3

Pressure builds to cut fossil fuel use as oil exec takes over climate talks

India, China providing more climate finance than rich nations: Report

Madhya Pradesh govt in talks with Amul for selling the surplus milk

Cooperative sector vital in making India 3rd largest economy: Gujarat CM

Investors subscribe 54% of Medi Assist IPO on 1st day of offering

Uttar Pradesh's priority sector lending likely to jump 52% in FY25

Ayodhya Ram temple to be open for public from January 23, says Trust

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiClimate ChangeIndia Prime MinisterIMD

First Published: Jan 15 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story