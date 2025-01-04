PM Modi launches 6-day Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, unveils rural India vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on Saturday (January 4) at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event, which runs from January 4 to 9, is themed *'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047'*.

Ahead of the event, PM Modi said, "The more prosperous our villages become, the greater will be their role in realising the resolve of a developed India." He called the Mahotsav an important initiative to strengthen rural economies and empower communities.

At the inauguration, PM Modi interacted with artisans and was felicitated by Nabard Chairperson Shaji KV. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also attended the event.

The Mahotsav features discussions, workshops, and masterclasses aimed at enhancing rural infrastructure, fostering innovation, and supporting sustainable agricultural practices. It emphasises financial inclusion, empowerment of rural women, and leveraging technology for livelihood enhancement, with a special focus on North-East India. Cultural performances and exhibitions celebrating India's heritage are also part of the event.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi reflected on his childhood in a small town, which gave him firsthand experience of rural challenges and potential. He stated, "Since 2014, I have been continuously working towards serving rural India at every moment. Giving people in villages a dignified life is my government's priority."

Also Read

The PM outlined his government’s vision for rural empowerment and achievements over the last decade, including: - Providing clean drinking water to households in lakhs of villages. - Expanding health services through over 1.5 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. - Connecting rural areas to top doctors and hospitals via telemedicine. - Launching and continuing the PM Fasal Bima Yojana for farmers. - Supporting artisans through the PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

PM Modi also highlighted the government's extension of a one-time special package on Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) subsidies to stabilise fertiliser prices, ensuring farmers are shielded from global cost increases. "The price of DAP is skyrocketing globally, but we have ensured that the burden does not fall on farmers," he said.

Some trying to create divide: Modi

Inaugurating the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav, PM Modi also said that some people are trying to disturb peace in the name of caste politics and called for thwarting such designs to preserve the social harmony in rural parts of the country. Without mentioning any names, Modi said certain people are trying to disturb peace by spreading the venom of caste politics. "We have to work to strengthen the heritage of peace and harmony of villages," he said. Recalling the steps taken by the NDA government since 2014, for rural development, Modi, quoting an SBI research report, said poverty in rural India came down to below 5 per cent from 26 per cent in 2012.

He said the previous government had neglected the people living in rural India, and even after decades of independence, villages were deprived of basic necessities.

PM thanks Nabard The PM praised Nabard and other organisers for the event, which he described as a reflection of India’s development journey and a roadmap for rural transformation leading up to 2047. On Friday, ahead of the Mahotsav, PM Modi inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for JJ cluster dwellers in Delhi's Ashok Vihar, distributing keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments. But his government is empowering villages, and focusing on those who were neglected before, the Prime Minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said banks have undertaken saturation drive for 16 government schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Mudra and PM SVANidhi.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. (with agency inputs)