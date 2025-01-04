PM Modi to inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 in Delhi today

Ahead of the inauguration of the Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the more prosperous our villages become, the greater will be their role in realizing the resolve of a developed India.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "The more prosperous our villages become, the greater will be their role in realizing the resolve of a developed India. In this connection, we will have the privilege of inaugurating the Rural India Festival in Delhi at around 11 am today. This event is going to be very useful for the rural economy."

PM Modi will inaugurate Grameen Bharat Mahotsav 2025 on January 4, at around 10:30 AM, at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. He will also address the gathering on the occasion, as per an official statement from the PM's office a day earlier.

Celebrating Rural India's entrepreneurial spirit and cultural heritage, the Mahotsav will be held from January 4 to 9 with the theme 'Building a Resilient Rural India for a Viksit Bharat 2047', his office had said.

The Mahotsav, through various discussions, workshops and masterclasses, aims to enhance rural infrastructure, create self-reliant economies, and foster innovation within rural communities. Its objectives include promoting economic stability and financial security among rural populations, with a special focus on North-East India, by addressing financial inclusion and supporting sustainable agricultural practices, as per the statement.

A significant focus of the Mahotsav will be to empower rural women through entrepreneurship; bring together government officials, thought leaders, rural entrepreneurs, artisans and stakeholders from diverse sectors to build a roadmap for collaborative and collective rural transformation; encourage discussions around leveraging technology and innovative practices to enhance rural livelihoods; and showcase India's rich cultural heritage through vibrant performances and exhibitions, it added.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of JJ clusters and also handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi also inspected newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters under the In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project.