Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 6100 cr infra projects in Telangana

PM Modi lays foundation stone for Rs 6100 cr infra projects in Telangana

Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari said Modi has given highest priority to infrastructure development in the country

Press Trust of India Warangal (Telangana)
Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 12:22 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The ongoing third decade of 21st century is a golden period which should be fully utilised and no part of the nation should lag behind in making faster progress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

Amid a boycott by the ruling BRS in poll-bound Telangana, Modi laid foundation stone for several infrastructure development projects worth around Rs 6,100 crore during his visit to the southern state.

Addressing the gathering at the event here, Modi said today the whole world was coming forward to invest in India. Today's India is young and filled with lot of energy.

He underscored that no part of the country should lag behind in terms of growth.

Noting that Telangana was turning into a hub connecting all neighbouring economic corridors, he said industries and tourism in the state are benefitting from this.

During the 21st century and this third decade is a golden period and everyone will have to completely utilise the period.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Tourism Minister and newly-appointed president of BJP in Telangana G Kishan Reddy, BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other leaders were present on the occasion.

In his address, Gadkari said Modi has given highest priority to infrastructure development in the country.

He further said Rs 1.10 lakh crore worth of infrastructure projects so far either completed or ongoing or started in Telangana.

I am confident that by the end of 2024, Telangana will have projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore in the state, the Union Minister said.

The projects for which foundation stone was laid include a railway wagon manufacturing unit to be developed at a cost of over Rs 500 crore.

Earlier, Modi offered prayers at the famous Goddess Bhadrakali temple in historic Warangal, the erstwhile capital of Kakatiya kingdom.

Alleging that the NDA government at the Centre has been "anti-Telangana" in the last 9 years, the BRS had said it would "boycott" PM Narendra Modi's visit to the state on July 8.

Also Read

PM Modi offers prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Telangana's Warangal

PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,100 cr in Telangana tomorrow

AIIMS to be built soon in Madurai: Telangana Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan

Telangana needs to be wary of people nurturing dynastic rule, graft: PM

Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy stable, under observation at AIIMS

SC rejects plea on road safety issue, says can't be done in one petition

Several AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt: BJP

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

PM Modi offers prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Telangana's Warangal

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterTelangana

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 12:22 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story