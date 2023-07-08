Home / India News / Several AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt: BJP

Several AAP volunteers given jobs, salaries borne by Delhi govt: BJP

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP's national spokesperson, said the names of several people who worked for Kejriwal but got salaries from the Delhi government have surfaced

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 12:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The BJP on Saturday launched a fresh attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, alleging that several AAP volunteers were given jobs and their salaries borne by the Delhi government exchequer.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, the BJP's national spokesperson, said the names of several people who worked for Kejriwal but got salaries from the Delhi government have surfaced.

There was no immediate reaction available from the AAP on the charge.

The BJP's allegation comes days after 437 people hired as specialists, fellows and advisors were terminated by the Services department on the direction of Lt Governor VK Saxena.

Trivedi alleged during a press conference that a new character of Arvind Kejriwal and the AAP has been revealed where party workers appointed on government salaries do partywork while holding government positions.

Virendra Sachdeva, the BJP's Delhi unit chief, claimed the names of 116 people -- who have since deleted their social media accounts -- have surfaced, showing that they were working for the AAP despite getting salaries from the government.

Sachdeva also demanded action from Lt Governor Saxena on the issue.

Also Read

Counting of votes for ULB polls, assembly bypolls in UP begins

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

Delhi LG replaces AAP govt nominees from discom boards with senior officers

LG's move to stop specialists' engagement will throttle work: CM Kejriwal

AAP calls SC verdict on services row 'tight slap' on mission to topple govt

Manipur violence: Mob sets ablaze two vehicles in Imphal, firing reported

Amarnath Yatra halted for second consecutive day due to bad weather

PM Modi offers prayers at Bhadrakali temple in Telangana's Warangal

EAM inaugurates Swami Vivekananda's bust at cultural centre in Tanzania

Army patrols along J-K highway to ensure safety of Amarnath pilgrims

Topics :AAPDelhiBJP

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 12:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story