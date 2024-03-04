Home / India News / PM Modi lays foundation stones of 7 SJVN projects worth Rs 5,515 crore

PM Modi lays foundation stones of 7 SJVN projects worth Rs 5,515 crore

The projects are located in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, according to a statement

These hydro and solar power projects will contribute to the nation's goal of achieving a net zero carbon emission economy by 2070, statement said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 8:51 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stones of seven SJVN projects worth Rs 5,515 crore.

The projects are located in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Assam, according to a statement.

The Prime Minister virtually dedicated four power stations, namely 60 MW Naitwar Mori Hydro Power Station in Uttarakhand, 75 MW Parasan Solar Power Station, 75 MW Gurhah Solar Power Station and 50 MW Gujrai Solar Power Station in Uttar Pradesh from Adilabad in Telangana, the statement said.

He also laid the foundation stones of SJVN's projects -- 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project, 15 MW Nangal Floating Solar Power Project in Himachal Pradesh and 70 MW solar project in Assam.

These hydro and solar power projects will contribute to the nation's goal of achieving a net zero carbon emission economy by 2070, it added.

Topics :Narendra ModiSJVNIndia Prime Minister

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 8:51 PM IST

