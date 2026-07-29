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PM Modi marks Global Tiger Day, reaffirms India's conservation commitment

The International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to give worldwide attention to the conservation of tigers

Modi, Narendra Modi
The prime minister said India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by the centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 11:52 AM IST
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day and said his government affirms its commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation.

The International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to give worldwide attention to the conservation of tigers.

"Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day. The people of India are proud of the fact that we are home to almost 70 per cent of the global tiger population," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by the centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people.

"We also reaffirm our commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Narendra ModiTiger GlobalTigers

First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 11:51 AM IST

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