PM Modi marks Global Tiger Day, reaffirms India's conservation commitment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day and said his government affirms its commitment to science-based conservation, community participation and sustainable development that strengthens tiger conservation.

The International Tiger Day is celebrated on July 29 every year to give worldwide attention to the conservation of tigers.

"Greetings to all wildlife enthusiasts on Global Tiger Day. The people of India are proud of the fact that we are home to almost 70 per cent of the global tiger population," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said India's tiger conservation efforts are inspired by the centuries-old culture of living in harmony with nature and powered by the collective will of our people.