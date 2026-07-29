Delhi SIR: Over 7.5 million voter forms digitised, 52% electorate covered

More than 7.5 million enumeration forms have been digitised under Delhi's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with over 52 per cent of the electorate covered, according to the official data released on Tuesday.

The Election Commission's latest status report showed that 75,72,315 enumeration forms had been digitised, accounting for 52.19 per cent of Delhi's 1,45,10,298 electors. Enumeration forms have been distributed to 1,44,92,544 voters, or 99.88 per cent of the electorate.

Among the 13 districts, Outer North leads the digitisation drive with 64.34 per cent of forms uploaded, followed by South West (62.45 per cent), West (59.46 per cent), North West (58.53 per cent) and Central North (56.72 per cent).

South East recorded the lowest digitisation at 38.51 per cent, followed by East (43.57 per cent), South (45.11 per cent), Central (48.41 per cent) and Old Delhi (48.51 per cent). In absolute numbers, North East has digitised the highest number of forms at 10,13,554, followed by West (865,773), South West (830,483) and South (606,769). Distribution of enumeration forms has been completed in 10 districts -- South East, Old Delhi, North, New Delhi, Central, Outer North, North East, East, South and West. Of the remaining districts, South West has achieved 99.98 per cent distribution, Central North 99.95 per cent, while North West remained the lowest at 98.66 per cent.

The Election Commission has extended the SIR schedule in Delhi, allowing booth-level officers (BLOs) to continue house-to-house visits till August 8, instead of the earlier deadline of July 29, to facilitate collection and digitisation of pending enumeration forms. Under the SIR exercise, BLOs distribute enumeration forms to voters to verify entries in the electoral rolls. The completed forms are then digitised as part of the ongoing revision of Delhi's electoral rolls. Earlier, Chief Electoral Officer Ashok Kumar said the Election Commission will work out a mechanism to ensure that voters whose homes have recently been demolished are not excluded from the electoral rolls.