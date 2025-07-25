Home / India News / PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness at the recovery of King Charles III's health and the resumption of his Royal duties

King Charles, PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on King Charles III at Sandringham Estate. Image: @PMOIndia
ANI Europe
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on King Charles III at Sandringham Estate, the summer residence of the King of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness at the recovery of King Charles III's health and the resumption of his Royal duties.

PM Modi and King Charles III discussed matters related to health and sustainable living, including Ayurveda and Yoga and ways to spread their benefits to people across the world.

The Prime Minister thanked King Charles III for his hospitality and invited him to pay a State Visit to India. 

ALSO READ: 'Plan for shared prosperity': PM Modi hails historic FTA with Britain

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties. They noted that the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement would impart a new momentum to the partnership. The Prime Minister apprised King Charles III of India's progress in the renewable energy sector, promoting sustainable development. They also discussed ways to collaborate and promote their shared vision regarding climate change and sustainability.

Prime Minister and King Charles III also discussed ways in which the UK and India could work together in the Commonwealth.

The Prime Minister thanked King Charles III for joining the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' [plant for mother] green campaign and handed over a sapling that will be planted in the Sandringham Estate during the upcoming autumn planting season.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiBritainBuckingham PalaceFTA talks

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 7:10 AM IST

