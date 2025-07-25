PM Modi meets King Charles III in London, invites him to visit India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on King Charles III at Sandringham Estate, the summer residence of the King of the United Kingdom.

The Prime Minister expressed his happiness at the recovery of King Charles III's health and the resumption of his Royal duties.

PM Modi and King Charles III discussed matters related to health and sustainable living, including Ayurveda and Yoga and ways to spread their benefits to people across the world.

The Prime Minister thanked King Charles III for his hospitality and invited him to pay a State Visit to India.

The two leaders also discussed bilateral ties. They noted that the signing of the historic India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement would impart a new momentum to the partnership. The Prime Minister apprised King Charles III of India's progress in the renewable energy sector, promoting sustainable development. They also discussed ways to collaborate and promote their shared vision regarding climate change and sustainability.