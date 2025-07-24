Air India saw minor increase in pilots reporting sick after crash: Govt

Air India witnessed a "minor increase" in sick leaves reported by pilots across its fleet in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, with 112 pilots reporting sick in a single day on June 16, according to the government.
In response to a Lok Sabha member's query on whether Air India has been experiencing mass sick reporting by its flight crew members, following the crash, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said there has been a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots, and as many as 51 commanders reported sick on June 16.
"Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising of 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply.
The airline's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating the flight AI 171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. In the fatal accident, 260 people died, including 241 passengers who were onboard the plane, and 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived the crash.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) medical circular, issued in February 2023, had advised airlines to have a separate, standalone and customised training capsule for the flight crew/ATCOs (Air Traffic Controllers) to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions.
"Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for their employees. The organisations are required to enable, facilitate and ensure access to this proactive and non-punitive programme that will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem," Mohol said.
FTOs and AAI refer to Flying Training Organisations and the Airports Authority of India, respectively.
In another written reply, Mohol said that at present, there is no specific policy with the civil aviation ministry related to compensation for damages suffered by civilians on the ground due to a plane crash.
