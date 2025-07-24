Home / India News / Air India saw minor increase in pilots reporting sick after crash: Govt

Air India saw minor increase in pilots reporting sick after crash: Govt

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said there has been a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots, and as many as 51 commanders reported sick on June 16

plane crash, air india crash, Ahmedabad plane crash
"Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising of 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply. (Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 5:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Air India witnessed a "minor increase" in sick leaves reported by pilots across its fleet in the aftermath of the Ahmedabad plane crash, with 112 pilots reporting sick in a single day on June 16, according to the government.

In response to a Lok Sabha member's query on whether Air India has been experiencing mass sick reporting by its flight crew members, following the crash, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Thursday said there has been a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots, and as many as 51 commanders reported sick on June 16.

ALSO READ: DGCA issues 4 show cause notices to Air India over safety, training lapses

"Air India reported a minor increase in sick leaves reported by pilots across all fleets in the aftermath of the AI-171 accident. On 16.06.2025, a total of 112 pilots reported sick, comprising of 51 Commanders (P1) and 61 First Officers (P2)," the minister said in a written reply.

The airline's Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating the flight AI 171, en route to London Gatwick, crashed into a building soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad on June 12. In the fatal accident, 260 people died, including 241 passengers who were onboard the plane, and 19 people on the ground. One passenger survived the crash.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) medical circular, issued in February 2023, had advised airlines to have a separate, standalone and customised training capsule for the flight crew/ATCOs (Air Traffic Controllers) to recognise and manage the adverse effects of mental health conditions.

"Additionally, on mental health monitoring, the organisations (scheduled and non-scheduled operators, FTOs and AAI) were also advised to have a Peer Support Programme (PSP) in place for their employees. The organisations are required to enable, facilitate and ensure access to this proactive and non-punitive programme that will assist and support flight crew/ATCOs in recognising, coping with and overcoming any problem," Mohol said.

FTOs and AAI refer to Flying Training Organisations and the Airports Authority of India, respectively.

In another written reply, Mohol said that at present, there is no specific policy with the civil aviation ministry related to compensation for damages suffered by civilians on the ground due to a plane crash.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Highlights: From semiconductors to cybersecurity, we shall create the future together, says PM Modi

Public grievance redressal time cut to 16 days from 28 in 2019: Govt

Premium

Upper House sitting hours dropped on former V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar's watch

Jal Jeevan Mission hit by water scarcity, terrain, and fund delays: Govt

Supreme Court dismisses plea to mandate six airbags in passenger vehicles

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashAir IndiaPilotBoeingTata group

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 5:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story