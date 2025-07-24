Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / 'Plan for shared prosperity': PM Modi hails historic FTA with Britain

'Plan for shared prosperity': PM Modi hails historic FTA with Britain

PM Modi said that the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the UK will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen and MSME sector

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer welcomes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Chequers near Aylesbury, England, Thursday, July 24, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United Kingdom on Thursday signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA), with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing it as a plan for “shared prosperity”. His British counterpart, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, called it the “biggest and economically most significant trade deal” the UK has signed since leaving the European Union.
 
The agreement, finalised after three years of negotiations, is expected to increase bilateral trade by $34 billion annually. It will allow 99 per cent of Indian exports tariff-free access and make it easier for British products such as whisky, cars and medical devices to enter the Indian market at reduced costs.
 
 Jointly addressing the press with Starmer after signing the FTA, PM Modi said he was delighted that the deal was finalised after several years of hard work.
 

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's address

 
1. I am delighted that after the hard work of several years, today our two nations have signed the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

India, UK to ink FTA today: Trade, defence, energy on Modi-Starmer agenda

David Lammy

FTA, UK-India Vision 2035 mark shift in bilateral ties: Foreign secy Lammy

Modi, Narendra Modi

Diaspora gears up to greet PM Modi on historic' visit to UK for FTA signing

Narendra Modi

PM Modi likely to sign free trade agreement during UK visit this week

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

 
2. This agreement is not just an economic agreement but also the plan for a shared prosperity. On one side, Indian textile, footwear, gems and jewellery, seafood and engineering goods will get better market access in the UK. New opportunities will emerge in the UK market for India's agricultural produce and processed food industry. 
 
3. This agreement will especially benefit Indian youth, farmers, fishermen and MSME sector. On the other hand, for the people of India and industry, products made in UK like medical devices will be available at reasonable and affordable prices."
 
4. To give new momentum and energy to our comprehensive strategic partnership in the next decade, today we will also discuss Vision 2035. It will be a roadmap for a strong, reliable, and ambitious partnership in the fields of technology, defence, climate, education, and people-to-people connections.
 
5. We express our gratitude to Prime Minister Starmer and his government for the strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. We are united in our view that there is no place for double standards in the fight against terrorism. We also agree that forces with extremist ideologies cannot be allowed to misuse Democratic Freedoms.
 
6. We have continued to share views on peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and the situation in West Asia. Respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries is essential. The demand of today’s era is not expansionism, but developmentalism.
 
7. Last month, several UK citizens were among those killed in the plane crash in Ahmedabad. We express our condolences to their families.
 
8. For both of us, cricket is not just a game, but a passion. And also, a great metaphor for our partnership. There may be a swing and a miss at times, but we always play with a straight bat. We are committed to building a high scoring solid partnership.

More From This Section

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Keir Starmer

India, UK sign free trade agreement; set to boost $34 bn in annual trade

European Union, EU

Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

algorithm, artificial intelligence, Technology, data security

CBDT using AI tools to boost income-tax compliance, says Chairman Agrawal

PMI, PMI INDIA

Manufacturing gains push India's flash PMI to 60.7 in July, services dip

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump raises base tariff to 15%, hints at 50% cap ahead of Aug 1 deadline

Topics : Narendra Modi free trade agreement India-UK Free Trade BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 4:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon