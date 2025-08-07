PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu in Parliament on Thursday, expressing admiration for their innovation and embracing new farming techniques to boost productivity.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Earlier today in Parliament, I met a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu. Was amazed to hear about their experiences and their focus on innovation and embracing new farming techniques to boost productivity as well as increase sustainability."

Earlier today, in a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said while addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference. ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi signals hardline on agri in face of US tariff pressure His remarks come amid the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition to 50 per cent on goods from India. During trade negotiations, the United States was pushing for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially for corn, soybeans, and cotton.