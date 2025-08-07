Home / India News / PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

PM Modi meets Tamil Nadu farmers, lauds their focus on innovation

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: YouTube/Narendra Modi)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu in Parliament on Thursday, expressing admiration for their innovation and embracing new farming techniques to boost productivity.

Sharing the pictures of the meeting, PM Modi wrote in a post on X, "Earlier today in Parliament, I met a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu. Was amazed to hear about their experiences and their focus on innovation and embracing new farming techniques to boost productivity as well as increase sustainability."

Earlier today, in a strong message against the tariffs imposed by the United States, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted that farmers remain India's top priority and that the country would never compromise their interests.

"For us, the interest of our farmers is our top priority. India will never compromise on the interests of farmers, fishermen and dairy farmers. I know we will have to pay a heavy price for it, and I am ready for it. India is ready for it," PM Modi said while addressing the MS Swaminathan Centenary International Conference.

His remarks come amid the Trump administration doubling the tariff imposition to 50 per cent on goods from India. During trade negotiations, the United States was pushing for greater access to India's agricultural market, especially for corn, soybeans, and cotton.

However, India has so far resisted the opening of the agricultural sector and dairy products due to concerns about domestic livelihoods and potential impacts on farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion, also released a commemorative coin and a centenary memorial stamp dedicated to highly acclaimed Indian geneticist Professor MS Swaminathan on the latter's birth centenary.

The theme of the conference, "Evergreen Revolution: The Pathway to Biohappiness", reflects Prof. Swaminathan's lifelong dedication to ensuring food for all.

The conference will provide an opportunity for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and other stakeholders to discuss and deliberate on furthering the principles of the 'Evergreen Revolution'. Key themes include sustainable management of biodiversity and natural resources; sustainable agriculture for food and nutrition security; strengthening climate resilience by adapting to climate change; utilising appropriate technologies for sustainable and equitable livelihoods; and engaging youth, women and marginalised communities in developmental discourses.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Narendra ModiTamil NaduSustainable DevelopmentFarming

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:15 PM IST

