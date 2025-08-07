India's electronics exports surge 47% in Q1FY26, led by mobile phones

India’s electronics exports saw a significant rise of over 47 per cent year-on-year, reaching $12.4 billion in the first quarter of FY26, according to data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA). This sharp increase was largely driven by strong performance in mobile phone exports.

In comparison, electronics exports stood at $8.43 billion during the April-June quarter of FY25, the industry body said in a statement on Thursday.

Mobile phones lead the surge

Mobile phones emerged as the top contributor, with exports climbing by 55 per cent from $4.9 billion in Q1 FY25 to around $7.6 billion in Q1 FY26. Meanwhile, the non-mobile electronics category also recorded healthy growth, rising 37 per cent to $4.8 billion from $3.53 billion during the same period last year.

Key items in the non-mobile segment include solar modules, switching and routing devices, charger adapters, and other electronic parts. Strategic milestone: ICEA chairman Calling the progress a turning point for the sector, ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said: "This is a strategic national achievement. Now begins the real climb towards global competitiveness, sustainability, and deeper value addition." He added that several other product categories are also gaining ground: "Other product segments in electronics have also shown significant growth, such as solar modules, networking equipment, chargers, and components are gaining traction. We must now accelerate their expansion. We need IT hardware, wearables, hearables, and consumer electronics exports to rise sharply."