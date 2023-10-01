Home / India News / PM Modi mourns Tamil Nadu bus accident victims; announces ex-gratia

PM Modi mourns Tamil Nadu bus accident victims; announces ex-gratia

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims

Press Trust of India Chennai
Photo: PTI

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 1 2023 | 11:01 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed anguish over the Nilgiris bus accident in Tamil Nadu on September 30 that has left 9 persons dead.

The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the victims.

"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000: PM @narendramodi," the PM's official X handle said.

On Saturday, a Tenkasi-bound tourist bus fell into a gorge and toppled after the driver lost control of the vehicle, killing 8 people.

The toll went up to nine with the death of one more woman today.

The victims had arrived in the hilly district for a pleasure trip and were returning home when the mishap occurred.

First Published: Oct 1 2023 | 11:01 AM IST

