PM Modi pays tribute to ex-PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

"Tributes to our former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji on his birth anniversary", PM Modi posted on X.
 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also paid tribute to Rajiv Gandhi and said that the former PM, with his unprecedented contribution, brought India into the 21st century.

"Today the country is celebrating Sadbhavana Diwas. Former Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi, was a great son of India. He ignited a ray of hope in crores of Indians and with his unprecedented contribution, he brought India into the 21st century," Kharge posted on X.

"His many notable initiatives like lowering of voting age to 18 years, strengthening of Panchayati Raj, telecom and IT revolution, computerisation programmes, continuing peace accords, women empowerment, universal immunisation programme and new education policy with emphasis on inclusive education brought about transformational changes in the country. We pay heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi ji on his birth anniversary," he added.

Rajiv Gandhi took over the charge of the Congress in 1984, following the assassination of his mother and then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, on May 21, 1991.


First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

