PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary at Raj Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his 78th death anniversary on Friday.

Earlier, PM Modi in a post on X said, "My hundredfold salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on his death anniversary. Revered Bapu always laid strong emphasis on Swadeshi, which is also a fundamental pillar of our resolve for a developed and self-reliant India. His personality and deeds will forever continue to inspire the people of the country to walk the path of duty."

In another X post, the Prime Minister hailed Mahatma Gandhi's principle of non-violence. "Revered Bapu always emphasised non-violence for the protection of humanity. There is such power in it that can change the world without weapons. Ahimsa param dharmast-thahimsa parantpah, ahimsa paramam satyam yato dharmah pravartate (Nonviolence is the ultimate duty, nonviolence is the ultimate austerity. Nonviolence is the ultimate truth, and it advances the cause of righteousness)," he wrote.