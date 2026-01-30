PT Usha's husband V Srinivasan dies at 67, PM Modi condoles demise

V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources.

He was 67.

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, officials said.

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career.

He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones.