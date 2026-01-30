Associate Sponsors

PT Usha's husband V Srinivasan dies at 67, PM Modi condoles demise

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning, following which he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, but could not be revived

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PT Usha at the Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday.
Srinivasan was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones
Press Trust of India Kozhikode
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST
V Srinivasan, husband of Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President and Rajya Sabha MP P T Usha, died in the early hours of Friday, according to family sources.

He was 67.

Srinivasan collapsed at his residence early this morning. Although he was rushed immediately to a nearby hospital, he could not be revived, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to a bereaved Usha and expressed his condolences on the passing away of her husband, officials said.

A former central government employee, Srinivasan was a constant presence by Usha's side throughout her illustrious sporting and political career.

He was widely regarded as her pillar of support and the driving force behind her many professional milestones.

The couple have a son, Ujjwal. 

First Published: Jan 30 2026 | 9:40 AM IST

