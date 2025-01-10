PM Modi's podcast debut: A candid conversation on politics, tech, and life

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his podcast debut on People by WTF, hosted by Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath. In the two-hour-long conversation, PM Modi delved into topics ranging from his humble beginnings and leadership philosophies to India’s technological progress and personal anecdotes.

“This is my first podcast. This world is completely new to me,” PM Modi admitted, setting a candid and engaging tone. Kamath, acknowledging his struggles with Hindi, was met with humour by the Prime Minister, who quipped, “I am also not a native Hindi speaker. We both will go on like this.”

Politics: Mission, not ambition

One of the standout moments of the podcast came when Kamath referred to the perception of politics as a “dirty game.” PM Modi responded with a thought-provoking perspective: “If you truly believed that, we would not be having this conversation.”

He elaborated on the qualities essential for entering politics, emphasising the need for dedication, commitment, and unwavering support for people in all circumstances. “If someone wants to join politics, they should come with a mission, not ambition,” PM Modi said. Invoking Mahatma Gandhi, he highlighted how Gandhi’s impactful communication, rather than oratory skills, defined his leadership.

On mistakes, humanity, and accountability

Reflecting on his time as Gujarat’s chief minister, PM Modi shared his approach to leadership: “I am a human, not God. I may make mistakes, but they won’t be intentional.”

He also outlined his personal mantra for leadership—work tirelessly, avoid self-serving actions, and accept one’s humanity.

A unique bond with Xi Jinping

Among the many anecdotes, PM Modi recounted an interaction with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his first term in 2014. Xi expressed a desire to visit PM Modi’s hometown of Vadnagar, citing a unique historical connection. “He told me, ‘Chinese philosopher Hiuen Tsang spent the longest time in your village. When he returned to China, he lived in my village,’” PM Modi said, highlighting the cultural and historical ties between their regions.

The Godhra incident

Discussing the tragic 2002 Godhra train burning, PM Modi recalled the challenges he faced as a newly elected MLA. “I was a three-day-old MLA when it happened,” he said. Despite the emotional toll, he maintained composure, fully aware of the gravity of his responsibility. “I did whatever I could to control myself,” he shared.

Social media: A democratic powerhouse

When the US rejected PM Modi's visa PM Modi also shared a personal anecdote about being denied a visa by the US, reflecting on how it impacted him and the nation's pride. “I was the MLA when the American government refused to give me a visa. As an individual, going to America was not a big thing, I had visited before also; but I felt the disrespect of an elected government and the country, and there was a dilemma in my mind as to what was happening,” he said. PM Modi also highlighted the transformative role of social media in modern democracy. “Social media can give power to a democracy,” he said, emphasising its role in engaging youth and raising awareness about national achievements like Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan. He believes that leveraging these platforms helps foster curiosity and strengthens the next generation’s connection to India’s accomplishments.

The Prime Minister recalled making the visa rejection public during a press conference. “That day, I held a press conference, where I said that the American government had rejected my visa. I also said that I see an India, where the world will stand in queue for visa, this is my statement in 2005 and today we are standing in 2025. So, I can see that now, the time is of India,” PM Modi added.

'In favour of peace'

When asked by Nikhil Kamath about the ongoing wars in various regions, PM Modi emphasised his stance for peace and India’s credibility in global affairs.

“The world trusts us, because there is no duplicity in us, whatever we say we say clearly. Even in these times of crises, we have repeatedly said that we are not neutral. I am in favour of peace, and I will support whatever are efforts are made towards it. I tell this to Russia, Ukraine, Iran, Palestine and Israel. They have faith on me, that what I am saying is right,” PM Modi said.