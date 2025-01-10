Why L&T chairman's 'work on Sundays' is problematic for overworked India

Speaking at a corporate event, he said, “What do you do sitting at home? How long can you stare at your wife? How long can wives stare at their husbands? Go to the office and start working. Honestly, I am sorry that I am not able to make you work on Sundays.”

“I will be happier if I can make you work on Sundays because I work on Sundays too,” he added.

India’s overwork epidemic

India’s work culture is notorious for its gruelling hours. According to the latest International Labour Organization (ILO), over 51 per cent of Indian employees work more than 49 hours a week, far exceeding global averages. This is significantly higher than countries like China (35 per cent) and the United States (11 per cent).

For many, long workweeks are compounded by extended commutes. In cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru, professionals spend an additional 2-3 hours daily just traveling, leaving little time for rest or personal life.

India’s workforce is also one of the most stressed:

- A 2023 Deloitte survey found that 70 per cent of employees experience burnout.

- The LinkedIn Workforce Confidence Index reported that 43 per cent of professionals feel their mental health suffers due to workload pressures.

The cost of overwork

The consequences of overwork go beyond stress and fatigue. A joint study by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the ILO revealed that long working hours are linked to 745,000 deaths annually, driven by strokes and ischemic heart disease.

In India, the toll is visible. Earlier last year, cases like the 2023 death of a 26-year-old EY employee, reportedly due to work pressure, have exposed the toxic toll of overwork.

However, burnout doesn’t just affect individuals; it has effects on organisations and the economy as well:

- A Stanford University study shows productivity drops sharply after 50 hours per week, with negligible output beyond 55 hours.

- India’s IT sector, plagued by overwork, saw record-high attrition rates of 25–30 per cent in 2023, according to NASSCOM.

Netizens react to Subrahmanyan’s remarks

Unsurprisingly, Subrahmanyan’s suggestion has drawn ire from multiple quarters. Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Enterprises, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Work-life balance is not a luxury; it’s essential for sustained productivity.” Public outcry has been swift, with hashtags like #ToxicWorkCulture and #SundayIsForRest trending on social media.

ALSO READ: Celebrities, leaders blast L&T over chairman's 'work on Sundays' remark Employees have taken to platforms like LinkedIn to voice their frustration, sharing stories of burnout, missed family moments, and health issues caused by excessive work demands. “We already work six days a week — Sunday is sacred,” one IT professional wrote.

Legal protections fall short

While India’s labour laws aim to regulate working hours, enforcement remains weak. The Code on Wages (2020) caps weekly work hours at 48, but many industries, especially in technology and construction, routinely flout these limits.

Productivity vs well-being

India’s GDP per hour worked—a key measure of workforce efficiency—lags significantly at $8.68, compared to $18.34 in China and $85.15 in Germany. Experts attribute this gap to inefficient work processes rather than insufficient working hours.

Countries like Germany demonstrate that higher productivity stems from a focus on workplace efficiency, automation, and employee well-being, including shorter workweeks and robust social safety nets. India, however, continues to conflate longer hours with higher output, overlooking the role of mental health and job satisfaction in driving sustainable productivity.