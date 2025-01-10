'I'm human, not God; mistakes happen': PM Modi on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the next guest on his podcast, WTF is with Nikhil Kamath. The announcement has sparked widespread excitement on social media, with listeners eagerly awaiting the episode.

The much-anticipated episode marks PM Modi’s podcasting debut and promises a candid, wide-ranging conversation. In a newly released two-minute trailer, Kamath and the Prime Minister discuss topics spanning politics, entrepreneurship, leadership challenges, and personal growth.

A standout moment in the trailer features PM Modi reflecting on a past mistake. He recounted an insensitive remark made during his tenure as chief minister, saying, “Mistakes happen. I am human, not a God.”

The mystery guest revealed

The announcement followed a teaser shared by Kamath, featuring a brief Hindi conversation with an unnamed guest. The distinct laughter in the clip led viewers to speculate that the guest was PM Modi. These guesses were confirmed when Kamath released the extended trailer, showing the Prime Minister and the entrepreneur engaged in a friendly and open dialogue.

Kamath, visibly nervous about interviewing one of India’s most prominent leaders, admitted in the trailer, “This was a tough conversation for me.” PM Modi responded with a reassuring smile, saying, “This is my first podcast. I don’t know how it’ll go with your audience.”

Politics meets entrepreneurship

The episode explores the parallels between politics and entrepreneurship, with Kamath positioning his podcast as a space to discuss shared challenges faced by leaders in different fields. PM Modi offered advice to young people aspiring to enter politics, urging them to approach the field with a sense of mission rather than ambition.

Reflecting on his personal journey, PM Modi recounted a pivotal moment from his early political career. “During my time as chief minister, I made a remark that was insensitive. It was a mistake, and I owned up to it,” he said.

A conversation worth the hype

Kamath titled the episode People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, and the announcement has generated significant buzz. PM Modi himself tweeted about the episode, saying, “I hope you all enjoy this as much as we enjoyed creating it for you!”

The trailer ends on a cliffhanger, with PM Modi beginning to share his thoughts on how his leadership approach has evolved between his first and second terms as Prime Minister.