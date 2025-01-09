PM announces Genome India Project completion, unveils 10,000-sample data

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday announced the completion of the Genome India Project, describing it as an “important milestone in the biotechnology revolution” in the country, and unveiled the sequencing database of 10,000 Indians.

Genome sequencing, a laboratory technique used to decode the entire genetic composition of an organism or cell type, lies at the heart of the project. The data gathered from the sequencing of these 10,000 individuals will now be made available to researchers through managed access at the Indian Biological Data Centre (IBDC).

In a video message addressed to the Genomics Data Conclave, hosted by the Department of Biotechnology, Modi hailed the project as a pivotal step in India's biotechnology revolution, emphasising the creation of a diverse genetic resource.

Launched in January 2020, the Genome India Project sought to construct a comprehensive catalogue of genetic variations within India's population, reflecting the country’s immense genetic diversity. By conducting whole genome sequencing of 10,000 individuals from various population groups, the initiative aims to build a reference set of genetic variations unique to the Indian subcontinent.

“This data will now be available to our scientists and researchers, helping them understand India’s landscape better. The information derived from this will greatly assist in policymaking and the design of various schemes for the country,” the Prime Minister said.

This national database, he said, encapsulated the extraordinary genetic landscape of the country and promised to serve as an invaluable scientific resource.

“It will facilitate advancements in the treatment of genetic and infectious diseases, foster the development of new medications and precision medical techniques, and enable research into the lifestyles and habits of diverse communities,” Modi said.

The project was undertaken by a consortium of over 20 leading institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in New Delhi, Madras, and Jodhpur; the Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Bengaluru; the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR); and the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Centre (BRIC).