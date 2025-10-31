Home / India News / PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Sardar Patel on 150th birth anniversary

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Sardar Patel on 150th birth anniversary

The birth anniversary of Patel is being celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31 since 2014, when Modi became the prime minister for the first time

Modi arrived at Patel's 182-metre-tall statue, near Ekta Nagar in Gujarat's Narmada district in the morning and paid his respects to the Iron Man of India by offering flower petals (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Ekta Nagar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:28 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the 150th birth anniversary of India's first home minister.

He then left for a nearby venue where he is scheduled to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge to the gathering and witness Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade.

This year's Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations will include a cultural festival and the National Unity Day parade by police and paramilitary forces. The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Parade, a major attraction of the celebrations, features contingents from paramilitary forces like the BSF and CRPF, and various state police forces. This year, the event has become even more special with the parade being organised on the lines of Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu also greeted citizens on the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and asked all to resolve to build a "strong, harmonious, and excellent India."  Murmu said Sardar Patel was a great patriot, visionary leader and nation-builder, who accomplished the historic task of unifying the country through his unwavering resolve, indomitable courage and adept leadership.

"His dedication and spirit of national service serve as an inspiration to us all. Let us, on the occasion of 'National Unity Day', unite together and resolve to build a strong, harmonious, and excellent India," the President said in a post on X, in Hindi.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, on this day in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. His birth anniversary is celebrated as the National Unity Day.

National Unity Day serves as a reminder of Patel's efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the "Iron Man of India."  "On the birth anniversary of 'Iron Man' Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, I extend my heartfelt best wishes to all my fellow citizens," Murmu said.

The President also paid homage to the 'Iron Man' on his 150th birth anniversary at Sardar Patel Chowk here.

She also offered floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also paid floral tributes to the Iron Man at the Sardar Patel Chowk.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Explore News

