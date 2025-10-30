UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has approved 38 private logistics and warehousing projects worth Rs 2,600 crore in multiple cities, according to a senior officer of a state agency.

These projects are part of UP Warehousing & Logistics Policy 2022, which offers incentives, tax exemptions and financial support to investors. The policy promotes multi-modal logistics hubs, warehousing clusters, cold-storage units and distribution centres in all 75 districts of the state.

According to the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the projects will come in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Rampur and other cities.

"This is a major step toward achieving UP’s $1 trillion economy goal. Aligning with this vision, UPSIDA is prioritising the logistics and warehousing sector,” a senior official said.

As many as five projects totalling an investment of Rs 400 crore have been issued with unique identity markers to track progress. UPSIDA is expanding industrial land banks and equipping them with modern infrastructure to offer ‘plug-and-play’ manufacturing templates to domestic and global investors. UPSIDA has a budgetary allocation Rs 6,190 crore in FY26 for roads, water and sewerage systems, and power supply in industrial enclaves. The allocation was Rs 415 crore in FY24. As many as 114 acres of industrial land were allotted across UP in FY18 and the figure surged five-fold to 526 acres in FY25, said the UPSIDA official.