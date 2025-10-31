Home / India News / Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert, check the full list of states

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert, check the full list of states

IMD predicted widespread rain and thunderstorms in several regions until November 2 in India. Cyclone Montha has weakened but is staying over central Chhattisgarh, moving northwest

IMD weather update on Cyclone Montha
IMD weather update on Cyclone Montha. (Photo:PTI)
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST
Weather Today: Due to the ongoing influence of two major weather systems on the country's atmospheric conditions, many regions in India are expected to experience widespread rainfall and thunderstorms through the end of this week. 
 
The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) recent weather report states that there will be severe rainfall. From October 31 to November 2, thunderstorms and strong winds are predicted in some areas.
 
On the other hand, the intensity of cyclone Montha has lessened but its effect is still present over central Chhattisgarh and the surrounding areas, according to the recent report from the IMD. Also, the cyclone is now heading northwest but is probably going to get weaker over the course of the next few hours.

IMD weather update in Oct 2025: Highlights 

India is expected to enjoy a partly overcast sky, mist, or haze in the mornings, with generally dry conditions in the northwest. The eastern and northeastern parts of the country will witness heavy rains during the next few days. 
 
It is anticipated that when the deep depression over south Chhattisgarh will advance northward, rainfall would rise throughout eastern and central India. Up to tomorrow, the system is predicted to deliver light to moderate rain, with isolated heaviest showers in the Kutch, Saurashtra, and Gujarat districts. Until at least November 2, thunderstorms with lightning and high gusts are predicted to persist, and the rain is probably going to move inland across Gujarat. 
 
In most regions of the country, temperatures are predicted to be close to or marginally above average for this time of year. Over the next few days, Northwest India should see a drop in minimum temperatures.
 

IMD weather update in other parts of India

Eastern and Northeastern India: 
 
Over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, the IMD has issued a red alert due to extremely high rainfall in isolated areas. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and the other northeastern states are also expected to experience heavy to extremely heavy rains.
 
Southern India: 
 
Many southern states, including Mumbai, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and portions of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, are predicted to have light to moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms. Mumbai and the nearby districts are under a yellow alert.
 
Northern and Western India: 
 
In the morning, Delhi and the surrounding areas are seeing a partly cloudy sky with haze or mist, but later in the day, clear skies are predicted. Delhi is expected to have temperatures that range from a minimum of about 22°C to a maximum of 28°C. There will also likely be a lot of rain in several areas of Gujarat and East Uttar Pradesh.
 

 

Topics :IMD weather forecastIMD on rainsIndian Meteorological Department

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

