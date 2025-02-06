Congress' priority is family first; BJP puts nation first: PM's top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address. PM Modi accused the party of fostering a political model based on “lies, fraud, corruption, nepotism, and appeasement.”

PM Modi criticised the Congress stating, “Congress prepared such a model of politics in which there was a blend of lies, fraud, corruption, nepotism, and appeasement. Where there is a blend of all these things, there can be no ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’ The supreme in Congress’ model is ‘family first’, and that is why their policies, their tone has been involved in managing that....”

“For a long time, the country did not have an opportunity to find an alternative model. After 2014, the country saw a new model of working style... This new model is not based on appeasement but on satisfaction. In the earlier models, particularly during Congress rule, there was appeasement in everything,” he added.

Here are the top qoutes from PM Modi’s Rajya Sabha speech

- The Congress party’s priority is ‘family first’, and its policies revolve around it.

- Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas is the responsibility of all, but expecting it from Congress is a big mistake.

- The Congress model is a mixture of lies, deceit, appeasement, and nepotism.

- After 2014, India adopted an alternative governance model—one focused not on appeasement, but on overall satisfaction.

- BJP prioritises the nation, and people have supported its development model.

- Our goal is to ensure the optimal utilisation of resources for the welfare of the people.

- We have strengthened SC/ST laws to ensure the protection of the rights of Dalits and the oppressed.

- Today, attempts are being made to spread caste divisions in society. For many years, OBC MPs from all parties demanded constitutional status for the OBC panel, but their request was rejected, as it may not have suited Congress’ political interests. However, we granted constitutional status to this panel.

- Those who aligned with Congress during Lok Sabha polls are now distancing themselves from it.

- The Congress government did not award Bharat Ratna to BR Ambedkar, but today, they are compelled to say ‘Jai Bhim’.

- Congress harboured resentment and hostility towards BR Ambedkar, making every effort to defeat him twice in Lok Sabha elections.

- Our government has focused on skill development, financial inclusion, and industrialisation.

- We are realising Babasaheb Ambedkar’s vision through the PM Mudra Scheme.

- The upliftment of the underprivileged is our priority. We value those who have been ignored by others.

- Our government, inspired by the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’, introduced a 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections in the general category.

- Nehru’s ‘stop-gap’ government amended the Constitution to curb freedom of speech and did not even wait for elections.

- Today, we are moving forward while respecting and taking inspiration from the makers of our Constitution. Some people may be wondering about the UCC. Those who read about constitutional debates will understand the truth.

- During Nehru Ji’s tenure as Prime Minister, a workers’ strike took place in Mumbai. During this strike, the renowned poet Majrooh Sultanpuri recited a poem, after which he was jailed. Likewise, famous actor Balraj Sahni was imprisoned simply for participating in a protest. Hridaynath Mangeshkar Ji, the brother of Lata Mangeshkar Ji, had composed a poem about Veer Savarkar and wished to sing it on Akashvani, but he was banned from Akashvani for life.

- We aim to strengthen the middle class and the emerging neo-middle class. In this budget, we have exempted income up to Rs 12 lakh from taxation.

- The middle class is supporting the government, and it will drive India’s economic growth.

- This country has also witnessed the Emergency period and how the spirit of the Constitution was crushed for the sake of power. The nation remembers this.