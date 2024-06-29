Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Downpour in Haridwar, cars swept away in U'khand's flooded Sukhi river

Downpour in Haridwar, cars swept away in U'khand's flooded Sukhi river

Rainwater gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged

Rainfall, Rain, monsoon
Commuters ply on a road amid the rainfall. (Representative Image)
Press Trust of India Haridwar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2024 | 7:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Heavy rain lashed Haridwar on Saturday afternoon and several cars washed away after flooding in the Sukhi river here.

Rainwater gushed into homes and left major roads in the pilgrimage town waterlogged.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

As the rainfed Sukhi river is generally dry, people habitually park their cars on the dry riverbed.

As the river got flooded all of a sudden, the cars were swept away in the swirling waters. The river joins the mainstream of the Ganga a short distance away.

People gathered on the bridges over the Ganga near Har ki Pauri to capture the visuals of the floating cars on mobile cameras.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Premium

Uttarakhand's ghost villages, a side story to the Lok Sabha elections

People protest over firing incident in Dehradun, CM Dhami warns criminals

One killed, two injured in Dehradun's shooting incident, say police

Rudraprayag accident prompts officials to check hill endorsement of licence

Rudraprayag accident: Another victim succumbs to injuries, toll rises to 15

Topics :UttarakhandRainfallGanga

First Published: Jun 29 2024 | 7:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story