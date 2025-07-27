PM Modi's praise for Bhopal's sanitation efforts boosted morale: CM Yadav

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for appreciating Bhopal's sanitation measures during his monthly Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast and said the praise has upped the state's morale.

In the recently released Swachh Survekshan 2024', Bhopal was ranked the second-cleanest city in India, with MP's financial capital Indore bagging the top position for the eighth consecutive time.

The PM's words have boosted the state's morale, said Yadav, who listened to Mann Ki Baat at an event in the city's Gulmohar Colony in Ward No. 50. He also planted a banyan sapling on the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi ji inspires the power of every citizen for nation-building, Yadav said. Addressing the gathering, the CM said Modi's radio programme has become an effective platform for direct communication with the people of the country. It brings inspiring stories from across India that play a key role in nation-building, he added. Earlier, PM Modi lauded Sakaratmak Soch', a Bhopal-based organisation comprising 200 women, which works in the field of sanitation. They don't just clean, they also change mindsets. Cleaning 17 parks in the city together, distributing cloth bags, every step of theirs is a message. Owing to such efforts, Bhopal has now come a long way in the Swachh Survey, Modi said in Mann Ki Baat.

Yadav said Bhopal residents deserve congratulations for the city's stellar performance in the cleanliness rankings. During his address, PM Modi also spoke about 12 Maratha forts listed as UNESCO World Heritage Sites and said there are such amazing forts in other parts of the country too, which have faced attacks, faced the vagaries of weather, but never let their self-respect bow down. He said that MP's Bundelkhand region also is home to several forts that were cultural symbols. ... Gwalior, Jhansi, Datia, Ajaygarh, Garhkundar and Chanderi. These forts are not just bricks and stones; they are symbols of our heritage. Sanskar and self-respect still peep from the high walls of these forts, said Modi.