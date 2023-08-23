Home / India News / PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

Pakistani lady Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who shifted to India post her marriage has stated that she will tie a rakhi to PM Modi in Delhi

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Pakistani lady Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who had shifted to India post her marriage, has said that she will tie a rakhi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Shaikh had moved to India around 30 years ago and has since then been tying rakhi to PM Modi every year, according to ANI. She makes high quality rakhis for the PM.

The Pakistani lady wished a long and healthy life for the PM and later praised his work and efforts towards the development of the country. "I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes will come true. Earlier, when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did" she said.

PM Modi Rakhi Sister: Insights 

Shaikh tied rakhi to the PM even during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. But, she said that she couldn't do as such during the Coronavirus period. During that time, she had sent the rakhi to him by post.

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

"Whenever I tied rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all my wishes would be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she reportedly told ANI.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh: Overview
Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a Pakistan-origin lady who moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage and has been living in Gujarat from that point onward. She makes handcrafted rakhis for Modi.


Raksha Bandhan is a very important Hindu festival which celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister, in which the latter tie rakhis (sacred threads) around the wrists of the former, signifying an undying bond of love and protection. The brothers offer gifts in return. The festival is celebrated during the Shravan month during full moon day.  

Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

This year, Shaikh is likely going to visit PM Modi's home and tie rakhi on his wrists. And she is blissful and energetic about meeting him after 3-4 years and praising the celebration together. She is likewise expected to give him a book based on agriculture. 

Also Read

Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat

Govt to distribute smartphones to 4 mn women on Raksha Bandhan: CM Gehlot

Bandhan Bank Q4 results: Net profit falls 57.5% to Rs 808 crore

Viral blue-eyed chaiwala from Pak now owns a cafe in London, details here

What does India want to achieve with its Chandrayaan-3 moon mission?

HM Shah speaks to Mizoram governor, CM after 17 killed in bridge collapse

India to reduce coal-based power; targets over 64% renewables by 2030

Two planes cleared to take off, land at same time at Delhi airport

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Topics :Narendra ModiPakistan rakshabandhanfestivalsHinduism

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's Gurugram

SoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

MP polls: Congress to conduct caste census after poll victory, says Kharge

Women's reservation not my domestic problem, it concerns 700 mn women: BRS

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PM

India's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI

Next Story