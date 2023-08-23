PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister says, "This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last 2-3 years I was unable to go due to Covid but this time I…— ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023
PM Modi Rakhi Sister: Insights
Qamar Mohsin Shaikh: Overview Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a Pakistan-origin lady who moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage and has been living in Gujarat from that point onward. She makes handcrafted rakhis for Modi.
