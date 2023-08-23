PM Modi's rakhi sister from Pak to tie him rakhi this Raksha Bandhan

With Raksha Bandhan approaching, Pakistani lady Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, who had shifted to India post her marriage, has said that she will tie a rakhi to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi.

Shaikh had moved to India around 30 years ago and has since then been tying rakhi to PM Modi every year, according to ANI. She makes high quality rakhis for the PM.



#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: Qamar Mohsin Shaikh, PM Narendra Modi's rakhi sister says, "This time I have made the 'Rakhi' myself. I will also gift him (PM Modi) a book on agriculture as he is fond of reading. For the last 2-3 years I was unable to go due to Covid but this time I… — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2023 The Pakistani lady wished a long and healthy life for the PM and later praised his work and efforts towards the development of the country. "I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes will come true. Earlier, when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat, he did" she said.

PM Modi Rakhi Sister: Insights





Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: History, significance, date, timing and shubh muhurat Shaikh tied rakhi to the PM even during his tenure as the Gujarat Chief Minister. But, she said that she couldn't do as such during the Coronavirus period. During that time, she had sent the rakhi to him by post.

"Whenever I tied rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all my wishes would be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," she reportedly told ANI.

Qamar Mohsin Shaikh: Overview Qamar Mohsin Shaikh is a Pakistan-origin lady who moved to Ahmedabad after her marriage and has been living in Gujarat from that point onward. She makes handcrafted rakhis for Modi.





Also Read: Raksha Bandhan 2023: Is Raksha Bandhan on August 30 or 31? Check muhurat Raksha Bandhan is a very important Hindu festival which celebrates the bond between a brother and a sister, in which the latter tie rakhis (sacred threads) around the wrists of the former, signifying an undying bond of love and protection. The brothers offer gifts in return. The festival is celebrated during the Shravan month during full moon day.

This year, Shaikh is likely going to visit PM Modi's home and tie rakhi on his wrists. And she is blissful and energetic about meeting him after 3-4 years and praising the celebration together. She is likewise expected to give him a book based on agriculture.