PM Modi's two-day bilateral visit to UAE, Qatar: 5 things on agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
, on Tuesday, embarked on a two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, to hold bilateral talks and participate in the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday.
Earlier today, Modi shared a post on social media 'X' (formerly Twitter), affirming India's resolve to deepen bilateral relations with the two nations through the visit. This will be Modi's seventh visit to the UAE since assuming the office in 2014.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Notably, the UAE president was the chief guest at the Vibrant Gujarat summit held last month.
Here are five things on agenda during PM Modi's bilateral trip to UAE, Qatar:
"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the visit.
World Government Summit in Dubai
2) Modi has also been invited by the ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, to address the gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. He will hold bilateral talks with the Dubai ruler on the margins of the summit.
3) As part of his visit, Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi - the BAPS temple - which is being hailed as a tribute to the values shared by India and the UAE.
'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi
5) Following his UAE visit, Modi will head to Doha on Wednesday, where he will meet His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Emir of Qatar. Notably, PM Modi's visit to the nation was announced hours after seven jailed former Indian Navy veterans returned to India from Qatar. They were facing alleged espionage charges abroad. The process to bring back the eighth Indian national is underway, the Centre said.