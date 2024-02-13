Sensex (    %)
                        
Looking to deepen India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership: PM Modi

After concluding his two-day visit to the UAE, PM Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday afternoon

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 13 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he is looking forward to further advance India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the United Arab Emirates during his two-day visit to the Gulf nation.
After concluding his two-day visit to the UAE, Modi will travel to Qatari capital Doha on Wednesday afternoon.
In his departure statement ahead of the two-nation visit, Modi said he was also looking forward to meeting Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of Qatar, saying the country continues to witness "tremendous growth and transformation" under his leadership.
The announcement on Modi's visit to Doha came on Monday against the backdrop of Qatar releasing eight jailed former Indian Navy personnel.
"India and Qatar enjoy historically close and friendly relations. In recent years, our multi-faceted ties have continued to deepen in all spheres, including high level political exchanges, growing trade and investment between two countries, strengthening of our energy partnership, and cooperation in culture and education," Modi said.
"The presence of over 800,000 strong Indian community in Doha is a testament to our strong people-to-people ties," he added.
The prime minister said, cooperation between India and the UAE witnessed upswing in diverse sectors in the last nine years.
"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connect is stronger than ever," he said.
"I look forward to meeting Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE, in Abu Dhabi and hold wide-ranging discussions on taking forward our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.
In Abu Dhabi, Modi will also inaugurate the first Hindu stone temple in the city.
"I will also inaugurate the first Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi. The BAPS temple will be an enduring tribute to the values of harmony, peace and tolerance, which both India and the UAE share," the prime minister said.
"I will address the members of the Indian community from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi," he said.

First Published: Feb 13 2024 | 12:34 PM IST

