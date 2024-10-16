PM Modi's vision for 2047 is a terror-free, drug-free India: HM Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Viksit Bharat" (developed India) in 2047 would be a terror-free and drug-free country, having internal security, and will ensure protection of human rights and rights of citizens. Shah made the statement while interacting with the probationers of the 2023 batch (76 RR) of the Indian Police Service (IPS) in the national capital. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp In the Indian Police Service 2023 batch, a total of 188 officer trainees including 54 women officers have completed the Basic Course Training Phase-1. After two weeks of training with various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) in Delhi, the IPS trainee officers will undergo 29 weeks of district practical training in their respective cadres. During the interaction, Shah said that the trainee IPS officers should contemplate and reflect on the time at which they have become IPS officers.

He said that the trainee officers should contemplate because the batch that will emerge as IPS officers this time will have a bigger responsibility than the previous 75 batches.

Shah added, "The trainee officers should reflect because it is completely up to them and the batches coming after them whether our country will change the scale and enter the next generation of policing or not."

Shah said that as the Home Minister of the country, he can definitely say that now no one has the courage to insult the borders and the army.

He further said, "We have done a lot to provide tight security to our borders and the rest is being done. Earlier Jammu and Kashmir, North East and Left Wing Extremism affected areas were the three sores, but now we have succeeded in reducing violence by 70 per cent in these three places." He said that today Indian agencies have complete dominance in these three hotspots.

The Home Minister said that the culture of making both demands and aspirations for change through the democratic process has reached the bottom, due to which the big protests that were seen earlier have now ended.

Shah said, "Now the time has come that the police system should come forward to protect the fundamental rights of our citizens, the police system should be alert to minimize the crimes happening within the borders of the country and the time has come that we should be able to give justice to the citizen in the shortest possible time."

He said that today through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), 99 percent of the police stations of the country have become online, online data has been generated and radical changes have been made in many provisions through three new laws. "In the new laws, emphasis has been laid on timely justice, increasing the proofs of conviction and maximum use of technology. Because we have made scientific evidence mandatory, the prosecution need not produce multiple witnesses, and now guilt can be proved on the basis of scientific evidence," Shah said.

Noting that the judicial process has been made time-bound in the new laws, the Home Minister said, that in five years, the new laws will be fully implemented in every police station across the country, including installation of technology, development of software and training. "After that, the process of justice will be completed within three years after the FIR is registered," he said.

Shah said that the new laws have incorporated the latest technology and these laws have been made keeping in mind the changes that will take place in technology in the coming 100 years.

Giving the example of e-summons, he said that provisions have been made in it to incorporate the technology of the coming 100 years. "Provision has been made for the Director of Prosecution and Forensic Science Lab (FSL) has been made compulsory. No one can favour anyone because even if an officer compromises on his duties, due to the scientific evidences, he will not be able to do anything in front of the court. The FSL report will go directly to the court and a copy of it will also come from the police," the Home Minister said.

Shah further said, "We have also secured the rights of citizens in the three new laws. The number of people in police custody will have to be declared online. Chargesheet will have to be filed within 90 days and videography of search and seizure will have to be done. Along with the fingerprint data on the National Automated Fingerprint Identification System (NAFIS), data on terrorism and narcotics has been generated separately. National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) is also managing all the CCTNS data in a different way. The work of creating a data bank at the national level has been done with a lot of data,"

He said that now the Home Ministry team is also working to simplify work by building software using artificial intelligence which will help in analysis.

The Home Minister said that the security of the nation does not mean only the security of the border. He said that the nation is made of its citizens and that the security of the citizens is the basis of the security of the nation.

The Minister said that when he talks about security, it is not limited to the security of life and property, but the security of the rights given to the citizens by the Constitution also comes under it. "The Constitution has given equal rights to the poorest of the poor as are enjoyed even by the Prime Minister of the country, and police officers have a lot of responsibility to protect their rights," he said.

Shah said that after 75 years, the time has come to focus on core work. "Now is the time to protect the rights of citizens and make efforts to prevent atrocities against them," he further said.

The Union Home Minister said that protecting the rights of the poor, children and women are of prime importance.

Shah told the probationers that there is no work that cannot be improved and there is no work that is less important. "If they keep this in mind, they will be away from many disappointments in life," he said.

He said that the biggest medal for any police officer posted as SP in his youth will be that he is remembered by the people of his district for his good work for many years to come.

Shah said that all the young officers will have to work with a ruthless approach to eliminate anti-national activities.

"While doing police work, the security of the nation should always be in our mind and our eyes should always be open to ensure the security of the nation," added the Minister.

During the interaction, trainee IPS officers shared their experiences related to training with the Union Home Minister. Many dignitaries including the Union Home Secretary, Director, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Director, of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) were present on the occasion.