PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

PM Modi speaks to Iranian president Raisi to discuss bilateral ties

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub

Press Trust of India New Delhi


1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 7:36 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi and discussed matters of bilateral and regional importance, according to a statement.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation, including realising the full potential of Chabahar Port as a connectivity hub.

Modi highlighted that the India-Iran relationship is underpinned by close historic and civilisational connections, including strong people-to-people contact.

The two leaders also discussed cooperation at multilateral forums, including expansion of BRICS, and looked forward to their meeting on the margins of the forthcoming BRICS summit in South Africa.

Narendra ModiIranbilateral ties

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 7:36 PM IST

