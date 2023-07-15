Home / India News / PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood situation in Delhi

PM Modi speaks to LG on steps taken to deal with flood situation in Delhi

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI

Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 10:30 PM IST
Immediately after returning to Delhi from abroad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to Lt Governor V K Saxena to enquire about the progress made in dealing with the flood-like situation in the national capital, officials said.

Water inundated several parts of Delhi following massive rains as Yamuna flowed above the danger mark.

However, the river's water level followed a downward trend on Saturday, allowing authorities to open roads and ease traffic movement as floodwaters receded from many areas.

An official said, "Immediately on his arrival in Delhi, PM spoke to LG of Delhi about the status of the flood-like situation in Delhi due to Yamuna river and the progress achieved in mitigation."

Modi was on a three-day visit to France and the UAE.

Narendra ModiDelhiMonsoon Floods

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 10:30 PM IST

