Home / India News / ESG issues discussed a lot at G20 forums, says Union Minister Meghwal

ESG issues discussed a lot at G20 forums, says Union Minister Meghwal

"If we carefully consider our own ancient culture, then it has always promoted sustainability practices in subtle ways through rituals and festivals," he said

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said that Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues are discussed a lot at the G20 forums and elements like ESG will decide the country's future road map.

He was speaking at the two-day summit on the theme 'Unlocking Sustainability: G20 Presidency Paves the Way for an ESG-driven New World Order' here.

ESG is being discussed in G20 a lot. While Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav marks the country's 75 years of journey of independence, elements like ESG will decide the roadmap of the country's future after another 25 years, in 2047, the minister was quoted as saying in a release issued by the institute.

"If we carefully consider our own ancient culture, then it has always promoted sustainability practices in subtle ways through rituals and festivals," he said.

The institute's President Vijender Sharma said it is providing a diploma in cost accounting for farmers.

"We have especially helped the Indian Army to help the officers and other ranks to rehabilitate them when they get superannuated, through our cost accountancy course," he said.

Also Read

India will push back on Western monopoly over ESG targets: Sanjeev Sanyal

Three-day-long G20 event in Kashmir to begin today: All you need to know

Crisis in multilateralism affecting developing nations most: PM at G20 meet

What is ESG, how is it supporting companies' efforts toward sustainability

Money-market managers rebrand almost $1 trn of funds in form of ESG

Fire at DCM building on central Delhi's Barakhamba Road, says report

Delhi-Noida floods: NDRF rescues cows, dogs, bull worth Rs 1 crore

Centre to seek ideas to amend PCPNDT Act to address sex ratio imbalance

Cheetahs to remain in Kuno, won't be relocated, says Bhupender Yadav

Centre doing its best to help calamity-hit states, says Anurag Thakur

Topics :G20 G20 summitG20 meetsESG

First Published: Jul 15 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story