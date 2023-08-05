Home / India News / PM Modi speaks with Nepalese counterpart, reviews aspects of cooperation

PM Modi speaks with Nepalese counterpart, reviews aspects of cooperation

The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries

Press Trust of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with his Nepalese counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Saturday and reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal cooperation to strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries.

The telephone conversation between Modi and Prachanda continues the tradition of high level exchanges between the two countries.

"The two leaders reviewed various aspects of the India-Nepal bilateral cooperation and followed-up on discussions held during Prime Minister Prachanda's recent visit to India from 31 May to 3 June 2023, so as to advance the bilateral partnership and to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between the two countries," a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office here said.

Nepal, a close and friendly neighbour, is a key partner in India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy, it said.

Topics :Narendra ModiNepalPushpa Kamal Dahal

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

