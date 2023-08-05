Home / India News / Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities assure migrant workers of safety

Gurugram-Nuh violence: Authorities assure migrant workers of safety

In a bid to stop the exodus of migrant workers from the city, district authorities Saturday visited a few slum areas and urged the labourers to go for their daily work without any fear.

Press Trust of India Gurugram
Police personnel stand guard to maintain law and order after clashes between two groups, at Sohna in Gurugram district, Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. The clashes erupted following an attempt to stop a VHP procession in nearby Nuh district

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST
Number of workers started fleeing to their native places in different states in view of violence that flared up here and in Nuh earlier in the week.

Gurgugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav Saturday visited the slums near Sector 58 and 70 here as part of the ongoing exercise to build confidence among common people about their safety, along with maintaining law and order.

"The situation here is peaceful now and there is no need to panic," Yadav said.

He urged the slum residents to go about their daily activities without any fear and assured them of their safety.

Interacting with the migrant workers, the DC told them that if anyone threatens them to leave the place, they should immediately inform the district administration and the nearest police station so that appropriate legal action can be taken against the miscreants.

The migrant workers said people have started returning to work after officials of the Rapid Action Force, police and district administration frequented their slums to assure safety.

The DC, who was accompanied by Sohna SDM Pradeep Singh and Badshahpur SDM Satish Yadav, instructed the police officers to step up patrolling in these slum areas.

Teams of Rapid Action Force have been deployed at various places in the district and the Haryana police are trying to arrest all persons involved in anti-social activities, he said.

In the 28 cases of violence registered at different police stations in the district, 43 accused have been detained while preventive action has been taken against 62 persons to maintain peace, the DC added.

Topics :Gurugrammigrant workersviolenceHaryana

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 6:51 PM IST

