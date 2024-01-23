Delhi has not received any rainfall in January so far, shows IMD data

The national capital has not received any rainfall in January so far an unusual occurrence when compared to previous years, according to IMD's data.

In the last seven years, Delhi saw one to six days of rain in January where normal rainfall during the month is 8.1 mm at Safdarjung Observatory, the India Meteorological Department data showed.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

However, there has been no rain in the city in January with seven days to go in the month.

Last year in January, Delhi received 20.4 mm of rain, more than the normal of 19.1 mm, IMD data showed. In January 2022, the city received 88.2 mm of rain, more than the normal of 21.7 mm.

Before this year, the winter of 2016 saw a deficit in rainfall.

Delhi has experienced five cold day conditions and five cold wave conditions in January so far, the highest in the last 13 years, according to IMD data.

The national capital, which recorded 6.9 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, is experiencing cold day conditions and dense fog in the morning and during the nighttime, the weather office said.

On January 15, Delhi recorded 3.3 degree Celsius, its lowest minimum temperature this winter.