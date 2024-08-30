Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains on Saturday: Southern Railway

PM Modi to flag off 2 Vande Bharat trains on Saturday: Southern Railway

Only the inaugural special of the Nagercoil-bound service will be flagged off from Dr MGR Chennai Central station but the regular service will be from Chennai Egmore, the release added

Modi, Narendra Modi
The Vande Bharat service between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment will be operated six days a week, except on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat services in the region on August 31, Southern Railway said on Friday.

The PM will flag off the service from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Nagercoil as well as the one from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment through video conferencing, an official release here said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Only the inaugural special of the Nagercoil-bound service will be flagged off from Dr MGR Chennai Central station but the regular service will be from Chennai Egmore, the release added.

It will run on all days except Wednesday.

Train No 20627 will leave Chennai Egmore at 5 am and reach Nagercoil at 1.50 pm the same day. It will stop at Tambaram, Villupuram, Tiruchirappalli, Dindugal, Madurai, Kovilpatti and Tiruneveli, before reaching Nagercoil Junction.

Train No 20628 will depart from Nagercoil Jn at 2.20 pm and arrive at Chennai Egmore at 11 pm, the release said.

More From This Section

CAG, General Court of Audit of Saudi Arabia sign pact for mutual support

Will make proposal on financial aid to rescued bonded labourers: NHRC to SC

Bombay HC likely to ban use of PoP idols for Ganesh Chaturthi festival

35% of doctors, mostly women, feel unsafe at night shifts, says IMA survey

Delhi's Okhla demolition: Residents say not enough time given to move out

The Vande Bharat service between Madurai and Bengaluru Cantonment will be operated six days a week, except on Tuesday.

Train No 20671 will depart Madurai at 5.15 am and arrive at Bengaluru Cantonment at 1 pm, the release said.

It will depart Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.30 pm and reach Madurai at 9.45 pm, and the stoppages on either sides are Dindugal, Tiruchchirappalli, Karur, Namakkal, Salem and Krishnarajapuram.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE: Eight core sectors' output growth slows down to 6.1% in July

'Chhatrapati Shivaji our deity': PM Modi apologises for statue collapse

Why hasn't PM Modi visited Manipur yet? CM Biren Singh explains reason

Global Fintech Fest highlights: India's fintech revolution is improving financial inclusion, says PM

Fintech has democratised financial services, success unmatched: PM Modi

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterSouthern Railway

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story