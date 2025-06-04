Home / India News / PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

PM Modi to inaugurate Chenab bridge, flag off Vande Bharat trains in J-K

A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the home to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple

Narendra Modi (Photo: X@narendramodi)
In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects (Photo: X@narendramodi)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate the Chenab bridge, the world's highest railway arch bridge, and flag off Vande Bharat trains between Katra and Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.

A PMO statement said Modi will launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 46,000 crore at Katra, the home to the Mata Vaishno Devi temple.

Lauding the Chenab bridge as an architectural marvel, the statement noted that it is at a height of 359 metres above the river. It is a 1,315-metre-long steel arch bridge engineered to withstand seismic and wind conditions.

"A key impact of the bridge will be in enhancing connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar. Through Vande Bharat train moving on the bridge, it will take just about 3 hours to travel between Katra and Srinagar, reducing existing travel time by 2-3 hours," it said, stressing Modi's commitment to boosting infra and connectivity in the region.

The Anji Bridge is India's first cable-stayed rail bridge that will serve the nation in a challenging terrain, it added.

Among the other projects to be launched is the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project.

Constructed at a cost of around Rs 43,780 crore, it includes 36 tunnels (spanning 119 km) and 943 bridges. The project establishes all-weather, seamless rail connectivity between the Kashmir Valley and the rest of the country aiming to transform regional mobility and driving socio-economic integration.

In a major boost to last mile connectivity especially in border areas, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various road projects.

The prime minister will also lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence in Katra worth over Rs 350 crore. It will be the first medical college in Reasi district contributing substantially to the healthcare infrastructure in the region, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiJammu and KashmirSrinagarKashmir valleyVande bharat

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:46 PM IST

