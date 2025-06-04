Home / India News / Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Elon Musk's father Errol to seek blessings at Ayodhya's Ram temple today

Errol Musk, father of US billionaire Elon Musk, expressed a keen desire to visit Ramlalla, calling India's rich cultural and historical heritage "amazing" since his arrival in the country

errol musk, elon musk's father
Errol Musk had personally expressed his wish to visit Ramlalla | Credit: X/@errol_musk
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Errol Musk, father of US tech billionaire Elon Musk, is set to visit the Ram temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday (June 4) afternoon, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk, reports PTI. Their itinerary includes visits to the Ram temple and the nearby Hanumangarhi temple.
 
Errol Musk had personally expressed his wish to visit Ramlalla. According to media reports, Musk said he was keen to visit the Ram temple and described India’s rich cultural and historical heritage as “amazing” since arriving in India.

High security measures in place

Senior officials in Ayodhya are coordinating with the temple trust to ensure a smooth darshan for Errol Musk during his visit. His arrival is expected to coincide with the consecration ceremony of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the temple complex, which is scheduled today.
 
PTI quoted Ayodhya Commissioner saying, “There is already a robust three-layer security arrangement in place across Ayodhya, including advanced anti-drone systems operating round the clock to detect and neutralise unauthorised aerial activity.”
 
Surveillance measures around the temple complex include CCTV monitoring, regular screening of visitors, and deployment of specially trained personnel. Authorities said no additional security has been arranged specifically for Musk’s visit, as the current measures are deemed sufficient. 

Errnol Musk on a six-day visit

Errol Musk is visiting India as the global advisor to Servotech Power Systems Ltd, a Haryana-based renewable energy and EV charging firm. His six-day trip, which began on June 1, focuses on supporting India’s green energy and EV infrastructure goals.
 
Servotech Managing Director Raman Bhatia is also expected to join Musk’s Ayodhya visit.
 
Errol Musk was originally slated to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra, but the plan could be cancelled due to severe heat in the region, reports PTI.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

LIVE news updates: Covid-19 cases in India rise to 4,302; 7 deaths reported in 24 hours

TMC mob attack on Hindu family a 'grave attack on democracy': Supreme Court

Drive against plastic: Cloth bag machine to be installed at secretariat

Himachal CM lays foundation stone for zoo, announces Rs 100 cr for Kangra

Topics :Elon MuskTesla Elon MuskAyodhyaRam templeBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story