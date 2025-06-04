Delhi unveils 25-point plan to cut pollution, boost clean mobility: Details

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday launched a detailed 25-point 'Air Pollution Mitigation Plan 2025' aimed at tackling the national capital’s worsening air quality. The plan focuses on seven major sources of pollution, including dust, vehicles, construction waste, solid waste, industrial emissions, lack of greenery, and poor monitoring.

“Providing clean air to Delhi’s citizens is not optional. It is our duty,” said Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat, reported the Hindustan Times.

“This plan balances enforcement, innovation, and public engagement. It is not just a document but a roadmap for a clean and healthy Delhi," she said.

ALSO READ: Air pollution levels across India well above global standards: WHO official The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised to cut Delhi’s pollution by half by 2030 in its 2025 election manifesto.

Electric push: 5,000 e-buses, 2,299 e-autos A major highlight of the plan is the rollout of more than 5,000 new electric buses and 2,299 e-autos by the end of the year. Charging stations will also be set up at markets, malls, metro stations, airports, and parking lots. To control vehicle emissions, ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras will be used to stop old, polluting vehicles from entering the city. ALSO READ: Delhi cabinet clears sanitation, dust plan to cut road pollution: CM The city will also enforce CAQM’s rule banning all but BS-VI, CNG, and electric commercial vehicles.

Dust control and green drive To reduce dust pollution, over 1,000 water sprinklers and 140 anti-smog guns will be deployed year-round with GPS and CCTV tracking. Night cleaning will be expanded with 200 mechanical sweepers, 70 electric litter pickers, and 38 tankers. ALSO READ: Climate change, summer dust storms deepen India's air pollution crisis Gupta also announced a major tree plantation campaign under the slogan 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (one tree in the name of your mother), which will see seven million saplings planted across the city. Construction sites under strict watch All construction projects larger than 500 square metres will also need to register with the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and follow a 14-point dust control checklist. In addition, C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing capacity will be increased by 1,000 tonnes per day.

Government projects must now use 100 per cent recycled construction material. New tech, AI tools for monitoring The government will use AI, GPS tracking, and cloud computing to improve air quality monitoring. Six new ambient air quality stations will be set up, and a real-time source apportionment study will be launched. ALSO READ: Delhi may curb gasoline car sales, ban gas-guzzling bikes to cut pollution A 'Startup Innovation Challenge' will also be introduced to invite low-cost, high-impact solutions for pollution control. Cloud seeding pilot with IIT Kanpur In a first, Delhi will also try cloud seeding to trigger artificial rain to reduce dust levels. This pilot project will be conducted with IIT Kanpur, which will also support other scientific initiatives under the plan.