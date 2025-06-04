Home / India News / 1 million subscribers, Pakistan links: Another YouTuber held for 'spying'

Punjab YouTuber Jasbir Singh arrested for alleged espionage and terror links, amid growing scrutiny of online creators with connections to Pakistani operatives

Jasbir had been under the scanner since the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, another YouTuber from Hisar with alleged Pakistani links (Photo: Screengrab)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST
The Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Rupnagar-based YouTuber Jasbir Singh, who runs the channel 'Jaan Mahal', for his alleged links with Pakistani handlers and terror outfits.
 
The arrest was made by the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC) in Mohali, which has now launched a full-scale investigation into the case. Jasbir’s alleged connections, including meetings with Pakistani army officials and repeated visits to the neighbouring country, have raised serious national security concerns.
 
“Acting swiftly on actionable intelligence, SSOC Mohali has unearthed a critical espionage network linked to Jasbir Singh, a resident of Village Mahlan, Rupnagar,” said Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav in a post on X.
 
Reports suggest Jasbir attended the Pakistan National Day event in Delhi on the invitation of Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staffer at the Pakistani high commission who was expelled by India on May 13 for espionage activities.
 
“He travelled to Pakistan on three occasions — in 2020, 2021, and 2024. His electronic devices contained multiple Pakistan-based numbers, which are now under forensic examination,” Yadav added. 
 

FIR filed, more arrests likely

 
According to a The Hindustan Times, Jasbir had been under the scanner since the arrest of Jyoti Malhotra, another YouTuber from Hisar with alleged Pakistani links. Following her arrest, Jasbir reportedly attempted to erase communication records with individuals of Pakistani origin to evade detection.
 
A case has been registered at SSOC Mohali. The Punjab Police said investigations are ongoing to identify other individuals connected to the network.
 
“Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators. @PunjabPoliceInd reaffirms its unwavering commitment to safeguarding national security and neutralising all threats posed by such anti-national elements,” said the Punjab DGP.
 

Jyoti Malhotra case: The bigger web

 
Jasbir Singh’s arrest comes close on the heels of Jyoti Malhotra’s detention. She was picked up from New Aggarsain Extension in Hisar. Malhotra, who ran a popular YouTube channel titled 'Travel with JO', was charged under the Official Secrets Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
 
Police officials had earlier stated that no direct evidence suggested she had access to military or defence secrets. However, she remained in contact with Pakistani intelligence operatives knowingly, including Danish, who reportedly maintained regular communication with her since November 2023.
 
Malhotra had travelled to Pakistan, China, and Bangladesh, among other countries. Investigating agencies including the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and Military Intelligence have questioned her over her foreign links.
 
Officials also revealed that Malhotra was in contact with Danish during the four-day military conflict that followed the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
 
 

Pakistan Espionage caseSpyingYouTuberArrestBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

