PM Modi to inaugurate International Museum Expo in Delhi on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Museum Expo 2023 at Pragati Maidan here on Thursday.

The expo is being organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' to celebrate the 47th International Museum Day (IMD), according to an official statement.

The IMD theme for this year is "museums, sustainability and well-being".

The expo is designed to initiate a holistic conversation on museums with professionals to enable these to evolve as cultural centres that play a pivotal role in India's cultural diplomacy, it said.

During the programme, Modi will inaugurate a virtual walkthrough of the upcoming national museum at North Block and South Block. The museum is a comprehensive effort to highlight and showcase historical events, personalities, ideas and achievements related to India's past that has contributed to the making of its present.

Modi will also unveil the mascot of the International Museum Expo, a graphic novel titled "A day at the Museum", a directory of Indian museums, a pocket map of Kartavya Path, and museum cards, it said.

The mascot of the International Museum Expo is a contemporized version of the dancing girl made of wood in the Chennapatnam art style.

The graphic novel portrays a group of children visiting the National Museum where they learn about the different career opportunities that are available at a museum.

The pocket map of the Kartavya Path highlights various cultural spaces and institutions and it also traces the history of the iconic pathway.

Museums cards are a set of 75 cards with illustrated facades of iconic museums across the country, and is an innovative way to introduce museums to people of all ages and each card holds brief information of museums.

The programme will also witness participation of international delegations from cultural centres and museums from across the world, it said.